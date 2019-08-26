York neighbors on edge after four shootings in less than a week

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – There have been four shootings in York since last Tuesday, two of which were deadly. Neighbors are on edge as police ask for any witnesses to come forward.

Family and friends have made a memorial for the victim of a deadly shooting that happened in the 600 block of Front Street. Edward Jarmond Jr., 27, was found dead Thursday night. Police are still looking for a suspect.

“Last year was quiet, but the last six, seven months, it’s getting worse, and we don’t understand what’s going on,” local business owner Alexis Matarrita said.

Another shooting death in York County Tuesday has neighbors in the area wondering when the violence will end.

The most recent shooting on Sunday happened on the 400 block of Wallace Street. A man was hospitalized for critical injuries.

“We have a school right across the street and something needs to be done because it’s getting out of hand,” Matarrita said.

Out of hand, and a pain the mother of the youngest victim, a 5-year-old says, she doesn’t wish on anybody.

“I lost a son and there’s nothing that this right here is helping with. There’s nothing that, there’s no words that can explain my feelings,” said Cassandra Dellinger, mother of the victim, Elias Dowlatram.

Police have charged 27-year-old Adrian Moye with two felony counts of child endangerment. They said he left a loaded gun accessible to 5-year-old Elias and a 7-year-old. A criminal complaint does not disclose his relationship to the child.

As these investigations continue, York Mayor Michael Helfrich says time is what’s needed.

“The people need to allow the police and the other professionals the time needed to do this properly, so I would just ask everyone to be patient,” Helfrich said.

Police are going door to door handing out flyers, hoping someone will come forward with more information on any of these shootings.