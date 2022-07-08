YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York City Police Officer who was accused in 2020 of reenacting George Floyd’s public murder by police officers has resigned as part of an agreement with the city.

The agreement will pay Swartz $82,000, according to the City of York following two years of litigation.

Three women claimed in 2020 that Swartz and another man tried to reenact Floyd’s death.

After an investigation in July 2020, Swartz had been placed on unpaid suspension with a recommendation for termination. York Mayor Helfrich took the position that Swartz would not return to the department.

According to the city, “despite unfavorable preliminary decisions from a Police Trial Board and an Arbitrator, the City convinced the Court of Common Pleas that this matter had to be retried in open court.”

The city says the trial was scheduled to begin next week and would have cost the City over $250,000.

Mayor Michael Helfrich stated, “I stood my ground on this issue because of the importance of these allegations to our community, and the findings of our internal investigation that Mr. Swartz should no longer be representing the York City Police Department. Facing continually increasing litigation costs, which have already amounted to over $230,000 in attorneys’ fees, and the potential for another $250,000 in upcoming litigation expenses, the resignation of Mr. Swartz in exchange for his lost backpay was a great win for York City.”