YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Community organizations are coming together in York this weekend to help stop prescription drug abuse.
The York Opioid Collaborative along with the York County District Attorney’s Office, Springettsbury Township Police, Penn Township Police, Fairview Township Police, and York College Campus Safety Police are teaming up by collecting expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The last take-back day saw 188 law enforcement agencies collect over 30,409 pounds of unused and expired medications across Pennsylvania.
The following locations are taking part in the take-back day:
- Crossroads Middle School
- 535 Fishing Creek Road Lewisberry, PA 17339
- York Area United Fire and Rescue
- 50 Commons Drive York, PA 17401
- Hanover Fire and Rescue
- 204 Clover Lane Hanover, PA 17331
- Minnich’s Pharmacy
- 976 South George Street York, PA 17403
- Delta Cardiff VFC
- 50 Main Street Delta, PA 17314
For more information about disposing perscription drugs, you can visit the link here.