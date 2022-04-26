YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Community organizations are coming together in York this weekend to help stop prescription drug abuse.

The York Opioid Collaborative along with the York County District Attorney’s Office, Springettsbury Township Police, Penn Township Police, Fairview Township Police, and York College Campus Safety Police are teaming up by collecting expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The last take-back day saw 188 law enforcement agencies collect over 30,409 pounds of unused and expired medications across Pennsylvania.

The following locations are taking part in the take-back day:

Crossroads Middle School

535 Fishing Creek Road Lewisberry, PA 17339



York Area United Fire and Rescue

50 Commons Drive York, PA 17401



Hanover Fire and Rescue

204 Clover Lane Hanover, PA 17331



Minnich’s Pharmacy

976 South George Street York, PA 17403



Delta Cardiff VFC

50 Main Street Delta, PA 17314

For more information about disposing perscription drugs, you can visit the link here.