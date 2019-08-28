York orders demolition of 5 stores in Yorktown mall

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Five stores in the Yorktown mall have been condemned as unsafe and ordered demolished after a devastating fire last week.

The accidental fire early Friday damaged nine stores caused an estimated $5 million in damage.

Investigators have said the two-alarm fire was caused by the spontaneous combustion of oily rags in the rear office of the Panaderia Bakery, at 133 North Duke Street.

The damage estimate of $5 million includes $2 million in damage to the structure and $3 million to its contents.