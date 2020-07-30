York police are investigating after a juvenile was sexually assaulted, robbed

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a sexual assault and robbery of a juvenile in York County.

Police say around 7 p.m. on Monday, July 27, a juvenile was grabbed from behind and knocked down. While she was on the ground a suspect began sexually assaulting her, then grabbed her personal belongings and fled from the scene in a blue vehicle.

The incident happened in the area of River Road near Slab Road in York County. The suspect is a white male aproximately 5’10 to 6’1 between 40 and 50 years old.

The suspected blue vehicle is possibly a 1990’s model with a hatchback.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP York at 717-428-1011.