York police arrest 1 man for 2 violent crimes

YORK, Pa (WHTM) – York police said they arrested a man for a sexual assault and a separate strangulation case.

In 2017, a woman reported that she was sexually assaulted by Kenneth Strayer, 57, when she was a child, said police.

After two years of investigation, police recently charged Strayer with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and incest.

Earlier this month, a man was taken to York Hospital with extreme bruising to his left ear and left side of his neck. The victim also had older bruising and scars in his mouth, as well as on his face and body. The victim told police Strayer was responsible for his injuries. He also told police that Strayer previously threatened to kill him, threatened him with knives, and has strangled him.

In this case, Strayer is charged with strangulation, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and terroristic threats.

Strayer is currently being held in the York County Prison in lieu of $40,000 bail.