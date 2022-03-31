YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Another teen has been charged for the illegal possession of a gun on Thursday, March 31 in the city of York.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report. York City School Police arrested a 14-year-old William Penn High School student in the 100 block of Cedar Street, near Lincoln Charter School on illegal gun charges.

This arrest is the second firearm arrest of the teenager and a third overall incident involving a gun within the last month and a half.

One of those incidents occurred on Wednesday, March 30, when another 14 year old was seen by detectives hiding a gun in the 200 block of West Princess Street before heading to school.

Charges related to the illegal firearm possession was referred to the juvenile courts and the teen was released back into his parents custody