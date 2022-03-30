YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police have arrested a teenager for illegal possession of a gun on Wednesday, March 30.



According to a CRIMEWATCH report, the 14-year old is a William Penn High School student. Detectives observed the teen hide a firearm in the 200 block of West Princess Street before heading to school.

The report also stated that this is the second gun arrest for the same teenager within the last three weeks.

York Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow released the following statement regarding the incident: