YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York’s Police Chief is explaining why he isn’t carrying a gun.

It’s true. Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow announced online that he is putting down his gun. This comes after a string of shootings this month in the city. Why take a chance by not carrying a weapon?

“I need our young people to get away from a false sense of security that a gun gives you, it’s almost like beer muscles, makes you flex and do things that you otherwise might not do. I want us to get away from that. I want us to learn to use our words and make better decisions, and I want us to move different,” Muldrow said.

Muldrow also says putting down his own gun is his way of leading by example.