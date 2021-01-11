York Police Commissioner says report of York County police officer attending Washington D.C. rally is “not one of my officers”

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — In a report published by the New York Times, a man who identified himself as “Jeff” claimed he was an off-duty police officer from York County while attending the rally in Washington D.C. that erupted into chaos as people stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

“Jeff” was asked what he thought would happen said he “felt ready to participate” if violence erupted. He said “There’s a lot of people here willing to take orders. If the orders are given, the people will rise up.”

York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow said he was asked several times about this report and felt he needed to share a message on his Facebook page about it. He said that the officer in question is not one of his officers.

Muldrow went on to say that he is now “moving on, and getting back to the business of trying to serve our community.”