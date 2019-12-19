York police commissioner unveils plan to tackle violent crime

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York City Police Department will have new leadership in the new year.

Osborne “Moe” Robinson III will take over the department as its new commissioner in January.

Robinson, who previously served in Baltimore and Reading, says he has a new plan to tackle violent crime. CompStat is a method of collecting crime data such as where a crime was committed and when it happened.

The data is then used to streamline police response and prevention efforts, ensuring the right number of officers are present, as well as officers with the appropriate skills.

“We have to really know what the state of crime is, and we have to know what that is on a weekly, monthly, and yearly basis,” Robinson said. “Week by week, we will develop strategies, priorities, and objectives to address the problems we feel are most pervasive in contributing to why the crime is on a rise.”

Robinson believes the image of police officers also needs to improve.

“We have to address the perceptions the citizens have of us, as well as the reality of that,” he said.