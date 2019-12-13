York police: Shooting that killed Dover student likely not random

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A shooting that killed a 17-year-old Dover Area High School student and wounded a second teen is not believed to have been a random attack, city police said Friday.

Emily Shoemaker, of Dover, died at WellSpan York Hospital about 45 minutes after the incident Thursday evening in the 400 block of West College Avenue, authorities said.

Police said their investigation revealed Shoemaker was driving west on College Avenue from the area of South George Street. At some point in the area of College and Beaver streets, someone in another vehicle shot into her car.

The suspect vehicle fled while Shoemaker continued traveling west on College Avenue. The green Kia Soul she was driving struck another car and then a tree around 5 p.m.

Shoemaker’s 17-year-old passenger, also of Dover, suffered one gunshot wound and a cut to his head from the crash. He was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

While at the hospital, police said they located a 16-year-old Dover boy who had been in the Kia but left before officers arrived. He was treated for a broken arm from the crash but was not injured from a bullet as initially believed.

An autopsy Friday found that Shoemaker died of multiple gunshot wounds.

A GoFundMe is collecting donations to help her family pay for a funeral.

The investigation continues. No arrests or suspects have been announced.

Anyone with information should call York police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219, or York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755TIPS.