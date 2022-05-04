YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York named its officer of the year, and he doesn’t work alone

York City Police leaders held their annual awards on Wednesday, May 4.

The event was held at the historic Valencia Ballroom on North George Street in the city. The officer of the year award went to Michael Reinert, who handles the department’s therapy dog.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“She’s been the best addition our police department ever had. Now we have a second dog, you know, she provides love caring, and compassion to everyone she meets, Officer Reinert said.

The department also honored community members who have helped York Police.