York police: House targeted by gunman who injured 3

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say it’s still unknown why someone fired into a city home Sunday, injuring a juvenile girl and two others, but it is believed that the house was targeted.

An unknown person fired into the home in the 600 block of Smith Street around 1:33 p.m.

The girl was struck one time. She was transported to WellSpan York Hospital and was in stable condition, police said. Authorities have not provided the girl’s age.

A 60-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were also in the hospital and in stable condition.

Police said others were in the home at the time of the shooting. Shell casings were recovered outside the home.

They said witnesses have been limited and there are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information should call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS or York police at ‪717-849-2204‬. ‪