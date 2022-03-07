YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police are investigating the fifth shooting in four days after a deadly weekend.

On March 6 at approximately 7:47 a.m., York City Police responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Willis Lane.

A 20-year-old male victim was shot by an unknown suspect at an undetermined location then arrived in the 100 block of Willis Lane. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital for treatment prior to calling the police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact York City Police.

The latest shooting comes after York City Police investigated two homicides on March 5, one on the 600 block of Vander Avenue and a second on the 300 block of W. North Street.

Those are the first two homicides in the city this year other than one in early January in which the owner of a Chinese restaurant shot a suspected robber. Police have said that shooting was justified, and the owner will not be prosecuted.

Shootings were also reported in the areas of N. Sherman Street. and Wallace Street. as well as S. Sheridan Street. and School Place.