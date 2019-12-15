York Police: 3 hurt including juvenile after shooting, unknown if victims were targeted

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say three people were hurt including a child after a shooting Sunday afternoon in York.

The victims’ current conditions are not known. The age of the child was not mentioned in a York City Police press release.

Police said a home near Smith and Front Streets was struck by gunfire around 1:30 p.m. and hurt three people inside.

Shooting on the 600 block of Smith Street in York City. Witnesses tell me a man and a woman were shot and both taken to the hospital. There could be other victims. Police are still on scene and we’re waiting to learn more. @abc27News pic.twitter.com/l3aDQtYrfX — Aimee Lewis (@AimeeAbc27) December 15, 2019

At this time, police don’t know if the victims were targeted.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them. The contact information is listed below.

York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204‬ ‪

York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234‬

Submit a tip through CRIMEWATCH at www.yorkcitypolice.com