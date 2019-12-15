York Police: 3 hurt including juvenile after shooting, unknown if victims were targeted

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say three people were hurt including a child after a shooting Sunday afternoon in York.
The victims’ current conditions are not known. The age of the child was not mentioned in a York City Police press release.
Police said a home near Smith and Front Streets was struck by gunfire around 1:30 p.m. and hurt three people inside.
At this time, police don’t know if the victims were targeted.
Police are urging anyone with information to contact them. The contact information is listed below.
York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS
York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204
York City Police Department at 717-846-1234
Submit a tip through CRIMEWATCH at www.yorkcitypolice.com