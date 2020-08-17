York police investigate unrelated shootings

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say they are investigating two unrelated shootings in York.

The first, York City police responded to the 300 block of East College Avenue on Aug. 14 around 11:45 p.m. Officers found two people who had been shot, a 15-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man. The man was treated and released from York Hospital and the girl is listed in stable condition, police say.

The second shooting took place Monday around 12:15 a.m. on the 300 block of West North Street. After arriving, police found a 19-year-old man had been shot. He was treated at York Hospital and is in stable condition.

Police have not yet made any arrests and are asking for public assistance with their investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department.

