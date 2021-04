YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of N. Pershing Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene around 10 AM, and were informed that a 26-year-old male was being transported to the hospital by a privately owned vehicle.

The victim is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234.