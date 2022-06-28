YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York Regional Police are looking for an ultralight pilot who was flying low.

York County Regional Police Department say they received multiple complaints regarding the Ultralight flying at a very low altitude in areas of York Township.

If you know the owner or the pilot of the aircraft, please contact the York County Regional Police Department at 717-741-1259 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.