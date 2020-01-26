Breaking News
Sources: Bryant, daughter were traveling to basketball game at time of crash

York Police make arrest after shooting

York

by:

Posted: / Updated:
york_city_police_1524758506904.jpg

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York Police have made an arrest after a shooting of a man last weekend.

The shooting happened on the 700 block of Chestnut Street in York on Saturday, January 18 around 3:50 p.m.

Police said they found a 30-year-old man on scene who had been shot one time in the stomach.

They believe he was targeted and knew his attackers.

On Friday, officers arrested Wadie Danfora, one of the people they said was involved in the shooting.

Danfora was charged with kidnapping to facilitate a felony robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited, simple assault, and false imprisonment.

Police are still investigating and are looking for information about the shooting and the other suspects involved.

Police said you can submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com or by calling York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss