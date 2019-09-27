York police may begin noting race of stopped drivers

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York may begin collecting data on the race of drivers stopped by its police officers.

The information would be used to ensure officers are fair and unbiased in their policing.

York officials say they see the value in keeping track of racial data, but they’re not sure how people will respond to officers asking about their race.

“Having an extra check and balance is always good, but what is really important is how we implement it and how it affects the public, and that is where the difficulties come in,” York Mayor Helfrich said.

Pennsylvania State Police once collected data on the race of drivers stopped by troopers and will resume the policy after ending it seven years ago. How the question is asked will be up to troopers.

York is hoping for some advice.

“There’s going to be pushback,” Helfrich said. “There are people that aren’t going to want you to ask what their race is. Then what do we do? Do we make assumptions about people? No, we can’t do that.”

State police say they will consider helping York and other local departments on how to collect that data. Helfrich says there’s bound to be a hurdle.

“People that wanted another layer of protection to make sure the police aren’t being biased, they are going to say, okay, this is a good thing,” Helfrich said. “Then, there are other people that are going to say why are you asking me about my race? What right do you have to ask me about my race?”

