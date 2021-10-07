York Police officer happens upon active shooting in York City, 15-year-old bystander shot

YORK CITY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Police Department says a 15-year-old bystander was shot Thursday morning on the 800 block E. King St. during a gunfire exchange between two unidentified people.

Officers say a York City police officer was responding to another call when they came across an active shooting Thursday around 8:30 a.m. Reports say the officer observing the gunfire then intervened, returning fire directed towards one of the shooters who fled the scene shortly after.

When the officer noticed the 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound, medical aid was provided until EMS arrived. Police say the teen was later transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The officer’s use of force is being reviewed by the PA State Police. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department by calling 717-849-2204.