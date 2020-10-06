York police joins National Night Out

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Police Department is participating in the National Night Out on Tuesday, an annual event designed to strengthen communities by encouraging neighborhoods to engage in stronger relationships with each other and local law enforcement.

Residents in neighborhoods throughout the City of York and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police.

Below are times and locations that police will be holding several events.

4-7 p.m. – 531 W. King St. (Salem Square NA & Spanish American Multicultural Center)

5-7 p.m. – 700 Block of South Duke St. (Pobstudio II Salon)

5-7 p.m. – 20 West South St. (Ms. Poff)

5-6:30 p.m. – N. Penn St./W. Market St. (Union Lutheran Church)

5-6:30 p.m. – 1720 Devers Rd. (Colony Park Homes)

5-7 p.m. – Lincoln Charter School Parking Lot (Lincoln Charter School)

5-7 p.m. – Arlington/Merion Rd. (Springdale NA)

6-8 p.m. – 509 Pacific Ave. (Devers NA & Faith United Church)

6-9 p.m. – Roosevelt/Madison Ave. (Avenues NA)

All events or programs will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and or the state Health Department’s guidelines as it relates to social distancing, sanitation, and face coverings.

The department is encouraging smaller gatherings of 50 or less this year. There will be pre-packaged food only and hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout.