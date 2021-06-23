York police, response team fired at during domestic incident

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York Police Commissioner, Michael Muldrow says his police officers and the York County Quick Response team acted bravely and used good judgment during a tense situation, that lasted several hours.

Muldrow says several officers responded to a domestic call just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday along the 300 block of S. Albemarle Street. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot, but he was able to tell the officers the suspect was still in the house and was armed.

Police surrounded the house and spotted the suspect walking around. “A short time later, the man began shooting at police,” Said Muldrow, “It became a dangerous situation for police and people who lived nearby.”

Muldrow said the York County Quick Response was called in a and the suspect began shooting at them for a few hours. The response team eventually made their way inside and found the man deceased in the basement. “The situation was dangerous for several hours,” said Muldrow, “It came to an unfortunate end, but it is important to note that no officers or response team members fired a shot.”

Muldrow says several of his initiatives to help address and lower crime have been hampered by a lack of manpower. “We are down nine officers, but the mayor and city council worked together to come up with a way to hire more men and women,” said Muldrow, “This will allow us to have more detectives solving cases, more officers on the streets, and conducting foot patrols and take part in some of the planned efforts to lower and deter crime.”