York police search for tow truck assault suspect

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police continue to investigate an assault in the 100 block of S. Penn Street. A tow truck driver was struck by an unknown suspect wearing a black hoodie. The suspect fled the scene.

While some may think the tow truck driver was in the middle of loading the suspect’s car, resulting in the assault, this is not the case according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department through the CRIMWATCH app, at the department’s website by clicking here, or by calling the department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

