York Police searching for alleged arsonist

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York Police continue to search for a man who allegedly started a fire on the 100 block of Lincoln Street on Sunday night.

Kristopher Barnes has been charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated arson, causing catastrophe, and recklessly endangering another person after he was identified and captured on surveillance video throwing trash into a neighboring building and fleeing the scene about 30 minutes before the fire started.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Barnes or has more information on the incident is asked to contact York Police at 717-843-0238.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.