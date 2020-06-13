York police searching for car involved in hit-and-run pedestrian accident

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York police report that a 63-year-old man was struck by a vehicle when walking to his tractor-trailer in the early hours of May 21 on Grayson Road.

After hitting the victim was struck by a westbound vehicle around 12:31 a.m., police say that the driver left the scene without stopping to help.

The man was able to call police for help and was treated at a nearby hospital. He has since been recovering from his injuries.

Police are asking for public assistance in identifying the car, which is described as a champagne-colored Honda missing the housing from the passenger side mirror, and a section of the fender in front of the passenger side front tire.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to call the Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550.