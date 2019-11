YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are searching for Joseph Mehaffie, who is wanted on charges of robbery, assault and other related charges.

Police say Mehaffie, 26, used a firearm during an Oct. 3 robbery on the 300 block of East King Street.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police through Crimewatch or 717-849-2204.

