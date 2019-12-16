Police seek car, driver in fatal shooting of Dover student

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a car that may have been involved in the shooting that killed a 17-year-old Dover Area High School student last week.

York police said at the very least, the driver may have information regarding Thursday evening’s shooting in the 400 block of West College Avenue.

Emily Shoemaker, of Dover, was struck when someone in another vehicle fired into her green Kia Soul in the area of College and Beaver streets. Shoemaker then crashed and later died at a hospital.

Shoemaker’s 17-year-old passenger, also of Dover, suffered one gunshot wound and a cut to his head from the crash. He was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

A 16-year-old Dover boy was in the Kia but left before officers arrived. He was treated for a broken arm, police said.

Investigators have said they do not believe the incident was a random attack. Police have made no arrests.

Anyone with information should call York police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219, or York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755TIPS.

—

A GoFundMe is collecting donations to help Shoemaker’s family pay for a funeral.