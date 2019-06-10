York

York police seek tips after shooting injures 3

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 11:16 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:16 AM EDT

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) -- Three people injured in a shooting incident in York early Saturday were leaving a party and were outside when the shots were fired, police said Monday.

Investigators don't yet have a motive for the incident in the 300 block of Smith Street They said the victims have been uncooperative so information is limited.

The victims were all treated at a hospital and released. A 20-year-old man had two gunshot wounds to his leg and arm and a 19-year-old woman had a gunshot wound to her arm. A 20-year-old had abrasions from what appeared to be glass shards from a shattered window, police said.

Anyone with information should call York police at 717-849-2204 or York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS, or text information to "York tips" at 847411 (TIP411).

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Lawmaker introduces bill to update state archives
Lawmaker introduces bill to update state archives

Lawmaker introduces bill to update state archives

Investigations /

Trending Stories

Latest Local