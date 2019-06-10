York police seek tips after shooting injures 3

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) -- Three people injured in a shooting incident in York early Saturday were leaving a party and were outside when the shots were fired, police said Monday.

Investigators don't yet have a motive for the incident in the 300 block of Smith Street They said the victims have been uncooperative so information is limited.

The victims were all treated at a hospital and released. A 20-year-old man had two gunshot wounds to his leg and arm and a 19-year-old woman had a gunshot wound to her arm. A 20-year-old had abrasions from what appeared to be glass shards from a shattered window, police said.

Anyone with information should call York police at 717-849-2204 or York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS, or text information to "York tips" at 847411 (TIP411).