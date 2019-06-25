York police seek tips on wanted man

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to track down a suspect in an assault case.

Khalic Cross, aka “Buddha”, is charged with strangulation, simple assault, and harassment. He is believed to be armed and dangerous and still in the area, city police said.

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding Cross’s whereabouts should call the police department’s tip line at 717-849-2204, York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS, or text “York tips” and a message to 847411 (TIP411).