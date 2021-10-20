York Police sees increased diversity, Commissioner wants to see more

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s not yet where Commissioner Michael Muldrow wants it to be. But it’s far better than it used to be.

The “it” is the effort by York Police to diversify the police force. Recruitment of underrepresented people, like women and racial minorities, has risen from just 6% when Muldrow started to around 20% now.

“So I do think people are seeing what we’re doing. They’re seeing our approach, and they’re wanting to be a part of it. We’re seeing the emails, the inbox messages, and the number of requests we’re getting,” Commissioner Muldrow said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

He said that approach includes seeing policing more in terms of public service than traditional law enforcement.