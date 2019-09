YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – State police are investigating a shooting involving a York city police officer.

York police said officers attempted to stop a trespasser in the area of North Duke and North Street just before 3 p.m. and, at some point, that person displayed a gun.

In fear for their safety, the officers fired, striking the suspect at least once in the leg, police said.

The suspect was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Their name was not immediately released.