York police take test run with real-life robo-cops

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - York police officers got a first look Thursday at what could be their new co-workers.

Loomo is a robot designed to protect and serve but mainly assist.

Engineers at York Exponential have been working on the robots for several months and decided it was time for a test run.

"It can do following, so it can also be another set of eyes and ears for an officer that is walking around the town and interacting with people," York Exponential CEO John McElligott said.

Loomo can also navigate, speak, and identify people.

"We're also training it on things like to be able to identify what a heart attack looks like, what a fight looks like, so ultimately, this robot will be able to identify different things happening downtown and then connect to right department, whether that's fire, police or ambulance."

The robot isn't meant to replace officers, just be their sidekick and scout ahead in dangerous situations.

"You can never replace a human life, and the damage that might happen to a robot, while it might be sad and costly, it will never be as costly as one person's life," Officer Derek Hartman said.

There's no word on when Loomo could start patrolling, but city officials are all on board. They believe York could be pioneers in integrating the technology.