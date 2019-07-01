York Police to enforce minor curfew, mayor says

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) Police will be enforcing the city’s curfew for minors that fines parents or guardians if kids are out without supervision in the late and early morning hours, according to the city’s mayor.

Mayor Michael Helfrich posted on his Facebook page that police would be conducting enforcement details of the ordinance passed in 2008 by city council.

It states that minors must be with a parent/guardian between the hours of 11 p.m.-6 a.m. if out in public.

First-time offenders could be fined $50 and the costs of prosecution. The fine for second-time offenders could be up to $200. Third-time offenders face a maximum fine of $1,000.

There are exceptions for kids at school or religious sponsored events supervised by adults, and kids with jobs.