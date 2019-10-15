York police looking to keep illegal guns off the streets

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Chief Troy Bankert is dedicated and to the Group Violence Initiative unit and how GVI can keep locals, “safe, alive, and out of prison.”

The unit can be seen regularly walking through the community with Reverend Walthour and the Street Soldiers of the Shiloh Baptist Church.

They are even seen cleaning up trash and other debris in York City’s west end- but the focus is cleaning up illegal guns, an aspect the team has emphasized quietly all year.

A current total of 28 illegal guns have made their way back into GVI’s hands, accounting for nearly a third of the entire department’s total of 92 recoveries for the year.

The department states that the guns retrieved are typically stolen, have obliterated serial numbers, are owned by felons or have been used in the commission of crimes.

More information about GVI or the York City Police Department can be found here.