York Public Works Department warning Pennsylvanians of possible flash flooding during winter storm

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York County’s Public Works Department is warning residents about possible flooding caused by snow melting and heavy rainfall. Both of those combined along with temperatures rising to the low fifties can result in flash flooding of the region’s rivers and creeks.

Due to this runoff, Public Works officials are advising residents to take caution.

“We are asking our residents to check their nearest storm drains, clean them off of snow, trash, things like that to give the stormwater and snowmelt a place to go,” said Lettice Brown. “Otherwise it’s going to pull up and could cause flooding in the intersections.”

Brown says York County typically doesn’t have to worry about snow melt until February or March when temperatures rise quickly after a winter blizzard.