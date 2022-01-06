York Public Works preparing for winter weather

YORK Pa. (WHTM) — The Public Works folks have been bringing in loaders in the snow dome., scooping up salt, and loading it into the salt trucks, which, in turn, will be staged for Thursday night.

With all the general uncertainty in the world about supplies and staffing, we asked whether this city is ready for the storm.

“We had gotten and received about 1,200 tons of salt here in the last couple of months, so our salt shed was completely full up until we had that little disturbance about a week ago. But, we are sitting really good right now with our materials,” York City Highway Superintendent Keith Gerber said.

And, with their personnel too. Gerber said that they are at full staffing, which as you know is nothing to take for granted nowadays.

He also with the snowfall totals abc27 meteorologist are forecasting for York, They’re not expecting to have to plow the city. They think the salt should burn off the snow.