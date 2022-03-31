YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — With York County Regional Police Department leaders not responding to requests for comment about Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s “major concerns” regarding the department’s response the week Giana and Aaminah Vicosa were abducted, abc27 News asked Windsor Township police commission leaders to comment.

Both declined.

“The attorney for Mrs. Vicosa has indicated that a lawsuit will be filed in this matter,” Kathy Kerchner, chairperson of the Windsor Township board of supervisors, wrote in an email. “Therefore, the township will not be providing any comment.”

“Sorry, I cannot provide any comment on the issue at this time,” wrote David Naylor, chairperson of the York County Regional Police Commission.

Kerchner is also a member of the police commission. Naylor is also a supervisor with East Manchester Township.

The regional police department covers nine municipalities, including Windsor, where the Vicosa girls lived and were allegedly abducted by their father, Robert Vicosa, and an accomplice, Tia Bynum. Vicosa and Bynum worked together as police in Baltimore County, Maryland.

“The silence is deafening,” said Harold Goodman, a lawyer for Marisa Vicosa, the mother of the murdered girls and wife of Robert Vicosa. “They’re not speaking because they’ve got much to conceal.”

Shapiro didn’t file any charges against anyone in — or anyone connected with — the police department. abc27 News continues seeking the full release of a letter from Shapiro to York County District Attorney David Sunday detailing Shapiro’s “major concerns with certain lapses and decisions.”

Among the information Goodman says could be revealed in the letter, based on his knowledge of Shapiro’s investigation: His allegation that the department demoted one officer and fired another, who was new and thus still on probation — Justin Main, who now works for West York’s police department — for trying to help Marisa Vicosa.

“They were upset that their hands were tied, and they could do nothing for these two young children,” Goodman said. “[They] suggested that she go to the DA’s office to complain. And she did.”

The officer allegedly demoted could not be reached for comment. An attorney for Main, Edward Paskey, declined to comment because of potential litigation.