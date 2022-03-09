YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The modern proliferation of cameras everywhere has its upsides and downsides, but in terms of helping police solve crimes, the cameras are unambiguously good.

Trouble is, they’re also unambiguously small.

So the York Regional Police Department is asking people living within its service area to register their cameras — Ring doorbell cameras, for example, but any personal camera that records video outside — using this form.

Lt. Ken Schollenberger, York County Regional Police Department’s spokesman, said the registry is completely private: No one except the department knows who has registered a camera. And he said registering isn’t a commitment to let police use footage if they ask for it. They’ll simply know the camera exists so they can request footage later if a crime happens in the vicinity.