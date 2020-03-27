York Regional Police looking for missing man

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for public assistance in finding Maxwell Wheeler who was last seen near Kensington Court on Thursday around 8 p.m.

Wheeler, 18, is described as 5’6, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, brown work boots, and pink and blue eyeglasses.

Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on Wheeler is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the York Area Regional Police Department at 717-854-5571.