The York Report – June 12

It’s official! York County is in the GREEN!!

This week we are at Jacquelyn’s Bakeshop & Cafe in Hanover. The owner, Jacquelyn Adams, has been traveling throughout Hanover delivering free sweet treats to other local businesses, in need of a pick-me-up.

Update on the murder at Pinchot State Park: Police have made an arrest in the death of Lauren Gallagher after her body was found Monday. Her death has since been ruled a homicide. Jolie Danielle Harris was charged Wednesday with one count of criminal homicide, state police say. Harris is accused of killing Gallagher and is now in custody.