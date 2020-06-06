The York Report: York protests, York officer investigation, weekend activities

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — In this week’s York Report, Aimee breaks down the demonstrations so far in York City.

Also, the latest on an investigation in York City Police Officer Clayton Swartz, who has been placed on administrative leave without pay, after allegedly mocking the death of George Floyd at a party in Spring Garden over the weekend.

Looking for something to do this weekend? Starting Friday you can be served at a bar and restaurant in York County. Outdoor seating areas are now able to open up in all yellow phase counties.

