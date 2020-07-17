York Report: July 17

This week, Aimee is at MKUP The Beauty Studio on Duke Street in Downtown York.

Maggie King, the founder of MKUP, loves the transformative artistry of makeup, “I love playing with color and technique, figuring out how best to enhance the beauty of each woman in a way that makes her feel comfortable and listened to.”

MKUP The Beauty Studio offers make-up, hair, brow and lash services. The studio also just opened a second location in Lancaster. You can book on its website, https://mkupbeautystudio.com/.

Top headlines out of York include success with the new outdoor dining on George Street in York City and an odd police investigation in Lewisberry.