York Report – July 31

York Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The last day of July? Already?

In this week’s York Report Aimee is at Freedom BBQ on George Street in York City.

Freedom BBQ opened two weeks ago. It’s known for its “All Hogged Up” sandwich, which is a burger topped with french fries, pulled pork, cole slaw, and BBQ sauce!

The new restaurant is currently open Thursday through Saturday and is veteran-owned and operated. 

Top headlines this week include a fire at an Econo Lodge, which the fire chief recently determined a burning candle was the cause.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss