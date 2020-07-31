York Report – July 31

The last day of July? Already?

In this week’s York Report Aimee is at Freedom BBQ on George Street in York City.

Freedom BBQ opened two weeks ago. It’s known for its “All Hogged Up” sandwich, which is a burger topped with french fries, pulled pork, cole slaw, and BBQ sauce!

The new restaurant is currently open Thursday through Saturday and is veteran-owned and operated.

Top headlines this week include a fire at an Econo Lodge, which the fire chief recently determined a burning candle was the cause.