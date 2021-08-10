York residents asked to take survey to help decide how to spend $35M pandemic funding

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Residents of York have a few days left to help decide how to spend $35 million. The money is coming from the federal government, as part of the pandemic recovery plan.

Just a few hundred people so far have voted on these priorities, meaning the people who participate are going to have a lot of influence. A percentage of the funds will be utilized to financially stabilize the City of York from the economic effects of the pandemic.

According to a press release, the funds can be used to cover eligible costs incurred between March 3, 2021 and December 31, 2024, which is the date the funds must be obligated and then expended by December 31, 2026.

“Keep in mind that $35.3 million needs to make lasting change in York City. The list of potential priorities that are included in the survey were issued to us by the federal government, but we cannot afford to do everything that has been determined an acceptable expense. We must make choices. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to improve our community. We must support long-term impacts” Mayor Helfrich said.

