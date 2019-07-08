York residents protest new gas meters

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York residents are teaming up to stop Columbia Heating and Gas from installing new meters in front of their homes.

Dozens of homeowners have started putting up signs. Many see the new meters as an eyesore and a public safety risk since they’re located outside their properties.

Residents say they want answers for the design change.

“We have cars that race down Market Street. They race all over the city,” York resident Tracey Holman said. “How are they to be prevented from running into a gas meter?”

The new meters typically are attached to the front of buildings and are positioned over the sidewalk.