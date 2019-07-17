York residents protest ‘ugly’ gas meters

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Homeowners are taking a stand against their gas company.

Many claim Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania has been ignoring state regulations on where they can install new gas meters.

In the past few weeks, homeowners have been putting up signs calling out Columbia Gas and taking their concerns to the city council.

Homeowners say Columbia Gas is ignoring regulations under the Public Utilities Commission that state historic properties are exempt from the new meters.

“Our entire downtown is on the National Register for Historic Places and we know that historic properties are exempt,” said Bryan Tate, a city resident and landlord. “Why is Columbia Gas throwing that out the window and putting these meters in front of properties? It makes no sense.”

Tate believes Columbia Gas is targeting areas with rentals and not notifying homeowners of the change.

State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans said she is looking into the issue and will take action if warranted.