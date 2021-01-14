York residents speak out on plans to privatize city wastewater treatment plant

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — People living in York are speaking out on Thursday over a plan to privatize the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

Council members voted last month to close a budget gap and avoid a big tax increase, by selling the plant to Pennsylvania-American Water Company for nearly $250 million.

The company promised to upgrade the facility and hold rates flat for three years.

In the first of two virtual information sessions earlier on Thursday, city and company leaders took questions and comments.

One resident said the plan would be good for local businesses, but another said public infrastructure should remain public, and worried about big rate increases after the three-year freeze.

To learn more, make recommendations, or share experiences, the general public is able to hop on to the second session, which begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday evening.

To do so, go to York City’s Facebook page. On their page, viewers will see instructions for how to ask a question or make a comment.