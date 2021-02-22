York Restaurant Week showing community’s perseverance through pandemic

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of restaurants are participating in York’s 11th Annual Restaurant Week.

The ten-day long event runs through Sunday.

The York City Independent Restaurant Association has compiled a list of businesses participating in the city’s biggest culinary celebration of the year.

Last year’s event was right before the world shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, things are a lot different, as countless restaurants have closed their doors or are struggling to survive the pandemic.

Organizers say the goal of the event would usually be to position York as one of the top culinary destinations in the Midstate by increasing awareness of its vast dining options.

They say in 2021, it’s about showing the community and visitors what the White Rose City can do with its hands tied.

Restaurants, market stands, bars, cafes and pop-ups offering are offering breakfast, brunch and lunch items for $5, $10 and $15. Dinner items are $20, $30 and $40.

Safety is a huge priority. There are dine-in, takeout and delivery options so all customers can feel comfortable.